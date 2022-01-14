Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 5,066 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,565,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,066 shares during the quarter. Paychex makes up about 0.8% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $176,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Paychex by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,681,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,631 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Paychex by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,817,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,589,902,000 after purchasing an additional 908,945 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth $87,256,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth $70,057,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Paychex by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,004,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,291,000 after purchasing an additional 589,558 shares in the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 3,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $396,065.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total transaction of $13,841,946.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 257,586 shares of company stock valued at $34,549,139. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PAYX stock traded down $2.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.61. 51,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,863,022. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.93. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.30 and a 1 year high of $138.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.79%.

PAYX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.21.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

