Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 213,205 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 33,486 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.24% of ANSYS worth $72,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,791,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $615,898,000 after buying an additional 1,011,990 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in ANSYS in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,109,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ANSYS by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 335,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,298,000 after purchasing an additional 176,572 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in ANSYS by 100.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 316,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,681,000 after purchasing an additional 158,134 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,442,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,533,948,000 after acquiring an additional 126,443 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $339.27.

In other ANSYS news, VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,072,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total transaction of $7,092,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSYS stock traded down $5.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $346.74. 12,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,150. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $292.79 and a fifty-two week high of $413.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $393.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $372.37.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $445.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.98 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

