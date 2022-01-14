Maxcoin (MAX) Price Up 8% This Week

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One Maxcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Maxcoin has a total market capitalization of $501,454.19 and $8.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Maxcoin has traded up 8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,965.85 or 1.00031788 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.99 or 0.00090764 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.08 or 0.00330793 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00019350 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.95 or 0.00437591 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.64 or 0.00178428 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00008347 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00007545 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Maxcoin Profile

Maxcoin (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Maxcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maxcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

