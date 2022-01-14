MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) Major Shareholder Purchases $16,791.00 in Stock

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) major shareholder General L.P. Standard purchased 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.79 per share, for a total transaction of $16,791.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

General L.P. Standard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 7th, General L.P. Standard purchased 6,638 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $37,902.98.

On Wednesday, January 5th, General L.P. Standard purchased 14,614 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $84,907.34.

On Monday, January 3rd, General L.P. Standard purchased 13,635 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.44 per share, for a total transaction of $74,174.40.

On Wednesday, December 29th, General L.P. Standard purchased 12,500 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $57,500.00.

On Monday, December 27th, General L.P. Standard purchased 41,974 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.54 per share, for a total transaction of $190,561.96.

On Thursday, December 23rd, General L.P. Standard bought 5,746 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $24,075.74.

On Tuesday, December 21st, General L.P. Standard bought 26,977 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $113,573.17.

Shares of MDIA stock opened at $5.93 on Friday. MediaCo Holding Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.29 and its 200 day moving average is $6.73.

MediaCo (NASDAQ:MDIA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.82 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in MediaCo by 117.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 14,194 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in MediaCo in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in MediaCo in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000.

About MediaCo

MediaCo Holding Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Outdoor Advertising. The Radio segment engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City metropolitan area. The Outdoor Advertising segment operates advertising displays, such as bulletins, posters, and digital billboards primarily in Kentucky, West Virginia, Florida, and Georgia.

