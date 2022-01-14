Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Downgraded by BTIG Research to Neutral

BTIG Research lowered shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. BTIG Research currently has $104.00 price objective on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MDT. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Medtronic from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Medtronic from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medtronic from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Medtronic from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $134.57.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $108.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $146.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.57. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $98.38 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 72.62%.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the third quarter worth $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 459.2% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.