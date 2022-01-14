Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 85 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 265.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 117 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter worth about $86,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 32.1% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 292 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Wendy W. Yang sold 14,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.94, for a total value of $6,054,380.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $845,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,058 shares of company stock worth $9,095,576 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $334.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.75. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $276.70 and a 1-year high of $451.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $386.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $395.17.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $721.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.79 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.33%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DECK. Zacks Investment Research raised Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.50.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

