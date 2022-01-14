Meeder Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EHC. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Encompass Health by 75.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 377.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 23.4% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Encompass Health by 265.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encompass Health stock opened at $64.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Encompass Health Co. has a one year low of $56.31 and a one year high of $89.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.60.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.03). Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EHC shares. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Encompass Health from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist cut their target price on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.30.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

