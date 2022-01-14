Meeder Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PTC. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in shares of PTC by 67.9% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC by 330.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in PTC by 121.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PTC in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

In other PTC news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 12,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total value of $1,499,712.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.91, for a total value of $1,828,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,623 shares of company stock valued at $3,585,796 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PTC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $175.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Loop Capital cut their target price on PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on PTC from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.11.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $115.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.49 and a fifty-two week high of $153.73. The company has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.68.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.73. PTC had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 26.39%. The firm had revenue of $480.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PTC

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

