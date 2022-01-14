Meeder Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AJRD. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 175.1% in the 2nd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 276,240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,340,000 after acquiring an additional 175,840 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,867,000. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 117,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after acquiring an additional 34,734 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 896,394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,287,000 after acquiring an additional 199,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 601,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,029,000 after buying an additional 37,381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

AJRD stock opened at $43.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.51. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 52.80% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $545.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD).

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.