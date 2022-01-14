Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $45,000 Holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 5,952.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,392 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,122 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 390.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 350.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,583 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,699 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 132,612 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 15,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas Haughey purchased 2,500 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.38 per share, for a total transaction of $98,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeanne Thoma purchased 1,072 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.47 per share, with a total value of $49,815.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANIP. Zacks Investment Research cut ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities started coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist started coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ANIP opened at $42.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.53. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $60.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.49.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 10.40% and a positive return on equity of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $52.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

