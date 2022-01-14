Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Holdings Raised by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 312,803 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 1.1% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $106,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Willis Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 19.2% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the third quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group grew its position in Meta Platforms by 2.8% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its position in Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total value of $16,595,757.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 693,940 shares of company stock worth $230,432,836. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (down from $425.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

FB stock traded up $3.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $330.18. The company had a trading volume of 625,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,257,312. The business has a 50-day moving average of $333.64 and a 200-day moving average of $345.46. Meta Platforms Inc. has a one year low of $244.61 and a one year high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $918.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

