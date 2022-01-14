Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Insider Jennifer Newstead Sells 250 Shares of Stock

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.72, for a total value of $82,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 4th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.33, for a total value of $84,832.50.

On Tuesday, December 28th, Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total value of $393,153.60.

On Tuesday, December 21st, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.54, for a total value of $82,135.00.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total value of $82,362.50.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.62, for a total value of $40,202.50.

On Tuesday, November 30th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $83,750.00.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.82, for a total value of $84,705.00.

On Tuesday, November 9th, Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $41,124.27.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.44, for a total value of $41,430.00.

On Tuesday, October 26th, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.69, for a total value of $41,086.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $326.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $908.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $333.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.46.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 80,321 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,954,000 after acquiring an additional 31,781 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 511,275 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $177,775,000 after acquiring an additional 50,740 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its position in Meta Platforms by 3.0% during the second quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 239,340 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $83,221,000 after buying an additional 6,952 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at about $145,000. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FB. Truist reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.21.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

