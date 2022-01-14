Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Hits New 52-Week High at $111.47

Shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $111.47 and last traded at $111.47, with a volume of 7432 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $107.54.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.48 and its 200 day moving average is $83.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.
In other Metropolitan Bank news, Director Harvey Gutman sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $192,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 80.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Metropolitan Bank during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 122.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 115,900.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 128.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.
About Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB)
Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.
