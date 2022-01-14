Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Hits New 52-Week High at $111.47

Shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $111.47 and last traded at $111.47, with a volume of 7432 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $107.54.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.48 and its 200 day moving average is $83.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.20. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $46.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.95 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Metropolitan Bank news, Director Harvey Gutman sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $192,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 80.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Metropolitan Bank during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 122.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 115,900.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 128.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

About Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB)

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.

