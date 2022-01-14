M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys 238 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 105.3% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 97.6% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 130.0% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 61.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $39,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE DUK opened at $104.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.45. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $85.56 and a 12-month high of $108.38. The firm has a market cap of $80.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 101.55%.

Several analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.42.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Article: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.