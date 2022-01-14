M&G Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Holdings in LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,593 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.17% of LifeMD worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LFMD. American Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LifeMD in the third quarter worth about $2,111,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in LifeMD by 27.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 949,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,182,000 after acquiring an additional 205,074 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LifeMD during the second quarter worth approximately $1,418,000. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in LifeMD during the third quarter worth approximately $621,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in LifeMD during the second quarter worth approximately $791,000. 28.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LFMD opened at $3.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.87. LifeMD, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $33.02.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $24.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.65) EPS. Analysts anticipate that LifeMD, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LFMD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised LifeMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of LifeMD in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on LifeMD from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

In related news, Director Naveen Bhatia bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.88 per share, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bertrand Velge bought 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $430,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 204,079 shares of company stock valued at $818,767 in the last quarter. 35.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LifeMD, Inc is a telehealth company, which engages in offering portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. It combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. The firm’s network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers across the United States.

