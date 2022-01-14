M&G Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 4,487.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $706,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 40,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 1,458.3% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $31.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $89.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.62 and its 200 day moving average is $42.06.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $2.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.70 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,227.82% and a negative return on equity of 55.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS. Analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 6,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $254,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,100 shares of company stock worth $1,168,100. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

ARCT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $52.29.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

