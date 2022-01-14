M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 4,525 Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) by 41.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,525 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Beam Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Beam Therapeutics by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Beam Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Beam Therapeutics by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after purchasing an additional 10,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Beam Therapeutics by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares during the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BEAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beam Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.22.

Shares of BEAM opened at $66.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.52. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.34 and a 12 month high of $138.52.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.30. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.65% and a negative net margin of 51,395.01%. The business had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 25,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $2,151,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

