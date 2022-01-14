MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,557 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.06% of MGIC Investment worth $2,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 122.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

MTG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on MGIC Investment from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.07.

Shares of MTG stock opened at $16.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.84. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $11.56 and a 12-month high of $16.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The business had revenue of $294.74 million during the quarter. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 51.30%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.08%.

In other MGIC Investment news, Director Daniel A. Arrigoni acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.19 per share, with a total value of $70,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG).

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.