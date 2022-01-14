MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Securities from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock. Truist Securities also issued estimates for MGM Resorts International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.64.

MGM traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.04. 116,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,765,601. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.77 and its 200 day moving average is $42.94. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $27.81 and a 52 week high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.77%.

In other news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $2,698,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total value of $162,144.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,311,864. Corporate insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 89.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,797,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,715,000 after acquiring an additional 8,896,662 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2,015.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,883,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699,679 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the second quarter worth about $114,604,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 44.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,751,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 92.9% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,044,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

