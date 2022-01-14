MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Truist

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its target price lowered by Truist from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MGM. Citigroup began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of MGM Resorts International to a negative rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.64.

Shares of NYSE MGM traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.65. 130,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,765,601. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.94. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $27.81 and a one year high of $51.17. The company has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04 and a beta of 2.39.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

In other news, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total value of $162,144.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $2,698,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 116,200 shares of company stock worth $5,311,864. Insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2,535.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 62.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 9,599 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 147.5% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 53.3% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

