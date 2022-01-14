Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) Short Interest Update

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 923,100 shares, a growth of 970.9% from the December 15th total of 86,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 14.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBOT traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.30. The stock had a trading volume of 34 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,315,169. Microbot Medical has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $10.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 4.35.

Get Microbot Medical alerts:

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36). On average, equities analysts expect that Microbot Medical will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Microbot Medical by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Microbot Medical during the second quarter worth about $274,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microbot Medical during the second quarter worth about $318,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Microbot Medical during the second quarter worth about $424,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microbot Medical by 11.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 16,205 shares in the last quarter. 9.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Microbot Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

About Microbot Medical

Microbot Medical, Inc is a pre-clinical medical device company, which engages in the research, design, development, and commercialization of micro-robotics assisted medical technologies. The firm carries out its operations through the ViRob and TipCat platforms. The ViRob platform technology is an autonomous crawling micro-robot that can be controlled remotely or within the body.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Microbot Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microbot Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.