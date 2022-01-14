Mineral & Financial Investments (LON:MAFL) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Mineral & Financial Investments Limited (LON:MAFL) rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 11.50 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 10.75 ($0.15). Approximately 96,708 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 55,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.72 ($0.15).

The company has a quick ratio of 38.65, a current ratio of 38.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 11.57 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 11.26. The stock has a market cap of £3.60 million and a PE ratio of 3.80.

About Mineral & Financial Investments (LON:MAFL)

Mineral & Financial Investments Limited, an investment company, invests in natural resources, minerals, metals, and oil and gas projects in the Cayman Islands. Mineral & Financial Investments Limited is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

