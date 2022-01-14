Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) Hits Market Cap of $39.40 Million

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a total market cap of $39.40 million and $722,151.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can now be purchased for about $35.05 or 0.00082948 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00063334 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.07 or 0.00075889 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,215.80 or 0.07609361 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,055.34 or 0.99513140 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00067883 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00008184 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,123,878 coins. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

