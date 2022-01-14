Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Receives $23.63 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.63.

MCW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mister Car Wash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. FIG Partners upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th.

Shares of MCW opened at $17.13 on Tuesday. Mister Car Wash has a 1-year low of $15.67 and a 1-year high of $24.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Mister Car Wash had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $194.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mister Car Wash will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Lisa Bossard Funk sold 13,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $262,051.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $185,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

