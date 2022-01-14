Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) Trading Up 7.3%

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) was up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.90 and last traded at $7.90. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.36.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.47.

Mitsubishi Chemical Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MTLHF)

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: Functional Products, Chemicals, Industrial Gas, and Healthcare. The Functional Products segment sells electronics, displays, films, environment and life solutions, molding materials, polymers, chemicals, and new energy to domestic and overseas customers.

