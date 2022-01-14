Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a growth of 191.0% from the December 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS MIELY traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.78. 38,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,180. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.01. Mitsubishi Electric has a 1-year low of $24.29 and a 1-year high of $33.90.

About Mitsubishi Electric

Mitsubishi Electric Corp. engages in the manufacture, development, and sale of electric and electronic equipment. It operates in the following business segments: Energy and Electric Systems, Industrial Automation Systems, Information and Communication Systems, Electronic Devices, Home Appliances, and Others.

