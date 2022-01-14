Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Holdings in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 46.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 205,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,235 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $8,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SFIX. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 6,139,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,989 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,008,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,298,000 after purchasing an additional 508,853 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,390,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,554 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,816,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,411,000 after purchasing an additional 924,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,750,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,730 shares in the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SFIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Stitch Fix from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on Stitch Fix in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Stitch Fix from $31.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI downgraded Stitch Fix from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, decreased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stitch Fix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.05.

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.27. The company had a trading volume of 182,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,158,882. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.56 and its 200 day moving average is $37.01. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.91 and a 52 week high of $113.76. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.66 and a beta of 1.78.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $581.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Stitch Fix’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stitch Fix news, Director Katrina Lake sold 33,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $1,007,046.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 11,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.15 per share, with a total value of $221,737.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,744,286 shares of company stock valued at $38,943,519 and sold 153,444 shares valued at $4,938,060. Corporate insiders own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

