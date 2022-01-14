Mizuho Increases Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target to $275.00

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SYNA. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synaptics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $277.31.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $241.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,575. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $271.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 76.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Synaptics has a 1-year low of $96.88 and a 1-year high of $299.39.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.58 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Synaptics will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.85, for a total value of $1,610,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 1,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total transaction of $439,064.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,044 shares of company stock valued at $14,044,436 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,911,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $523,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,913 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Synaptics by 1.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 873,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,964,000 after buying an additional 16,024 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its position in Synaptics by 16.7% in the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 480,469 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,354,000 after buying an additional 68,590 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Synaptics by 16.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 462,117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,056,000 after buying an additional 66,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 91.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 327,629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,884,000 after purchasing an additional 156,284 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

Further Reading: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.