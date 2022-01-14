ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ModivCare Inc. is a technology-enabled healthcare services company. It provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. ModivCare Inc., formerly known as The Providence Service Corporation, is based in DENVER. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on ModivCare in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered ModivCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of ModivCare stock opened at $129.91 on Wednesday. ModivCare has a one year low of $121.00 and a one year high of $211.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 86.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.90.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. ModivCare had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The firm had revenue of $493.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ModivCare will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODV. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ModivCare in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ModivCare by 21.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of ModivCare by 72.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

ModivCare Company Profile

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

