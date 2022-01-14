Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) will report earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Moleculin Biotech’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.24). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.93). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Moleculin Biotech.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Moleculin Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBRX. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Moleculin Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 31.7% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 29,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moleculin Biotech stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.68. 1,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,481. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.70. Moleculin Biotech has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $8.78.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

Moleculin Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatments for highly resistant cancers and viruses. Its clinical stage drugs include Annamycin, an Anthracycline being studied for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and WP1066, an Immune/Transcription Modulator targeting brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML.

