Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Cut to “Underperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MONRY. UBS Group raised Moncler from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Moncler from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moncler has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of MONRY stock opened at $70.60 on Monday. Moncler has a 52-week low of $56.25 and a 52-week high of $80.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.15.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

