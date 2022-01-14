Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Cut to “Underperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2022

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MONRY. UBS Group raised Moncler from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Moncler from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moncler has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of MONRY stock opened at $70.60 on Monday. Moncler has a 52-week low of $56.25 and a 52-week high of $80.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.15.

Moncler Company Profile

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY)

Receive News & Ratings for Moncler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moncler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.