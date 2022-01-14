Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Position Decreased by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graypoint LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 26,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Fredric G. Reynolds sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $5,696,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 431,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $25,997,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock valued at $206,422,748. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ stock opened at $67.64 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $67.96. The firm has a market cap of $94.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.73%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.14.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

