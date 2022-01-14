MongoDB Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 36,130 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,077% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,660 call options.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MDB shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on MongoDB from $526.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on MongoDB from $495.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MongoDB from $525.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on MongoDB from $475.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $542.13.
In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.28, for a total value of $1,551,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 11,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.05, for a total value of $5,998,272.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,506 shares of company stock worth $55,874,990 in the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $390.83 on Friday. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $238.01 and a fifty-two week high of $590.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $509.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $455.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.63 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75.
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 101.71% and a negative net margin of 38.32%. The business had revenue of $226.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that MongoDB will post -4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About MongoDB
MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.
