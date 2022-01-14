MongoDB Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 36,130 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,077% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,660 call options.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MDB shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on MongoDB from $526.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on MongoDB from $495.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MongoDB from $525.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on MongoDB from $475.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $542.13.

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.28, for a total value of $1,551,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 11,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.05, for a total value of $5,998,272.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,506 shares of company stock worth $55,874,990 in the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MongoDB by 5.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $390.83 on Friday. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $238.01 and a fifty-two week high of $590.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $509.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $455.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.63 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 101.71% and a negative net margin of 38.32%. The business had revenue of $226.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that MongoDB will post -4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform.

