Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) shares fell 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $57.52 and last traded at $57.52. 17 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 219,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.47.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MEG. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from C$15.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America downgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.06.

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.23.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $132.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.31 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. Equities research analysts expect that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Allan Dicks sold 32,740 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total transaction of $2,371,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Janet Risi Field acquired 7,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.71 per share, with a total value of $499,865.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,768 shares of company stock valued at $13,610,565 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 47,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile (NYSE:MEG)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.