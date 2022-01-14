Moonriver (MOVR) Trading Down 9.5% Over Last Week

Moonriver (CURRENCY:MOVR) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. Moonriver has a market capitalization of $444.23 million and $32.36 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonriver coin can currently be bought for $160.20 or 0.00374216 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Moonriver has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Moonriver alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002337 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00063654 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00075524 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,270.83 or 0.07640225 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00008675 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,777.87 or 0.99923289 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00067944 BTC.

Moonriver Profile

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,227,417 coins and its circulating supply is 2,772,870 coins. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Moonriver

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moonriver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonriver and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.