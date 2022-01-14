Moors & Cabot Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 6,042.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,186 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23.2% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,035,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,218,000 after acquiring an additional 15,622 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $259.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $281.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.57. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $255.23 and a fifty-two week high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.