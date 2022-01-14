Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys Shares of 50,000 Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Owens Corning by 509.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,682,000 after buying an additional 579,805 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,053 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 180.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 54,633.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37,766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 37,697 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.42.

In other news, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total transaction of $781,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OC opened at $95.38 on Friday. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $75.44 and a 12 month high of $109.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.55.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

