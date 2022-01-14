Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $51,000 Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 1,586.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,035 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 44,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 394 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $31,850.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MKC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

Shares of MKC opened at $95.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.30. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $77.85 and a 52 week high of $98.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.67%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.