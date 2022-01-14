Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $47,000 in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hamilton Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 185.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 83,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,909,000 after purchasing an additional 53,959 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,147,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the second quarter worth $1,941,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the third quarter worth $1,940,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 252.6% in the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 30,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 21,710 shares during the last quarter.

IXJ stock opened at $85.98 on Friday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $72.98 and a 12 month high of $90.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.47.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

