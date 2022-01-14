Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes $51,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the second quarter valued at about $80,335,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 35.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,040,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,693,000 after acquiring an additional 791,335 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,521,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 67.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 824,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,654,000 after purchasing an additional 332,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 210.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 257,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,016,000 after buying an additional 174,479 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPIP opened at $30.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.39 and its 200 day moving average is $31.36. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.08 and a fifty-two week high of $32.04.

