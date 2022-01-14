Morgan Stanley Boosts Dover (NYSE:DOV) Price Target to $194.00

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $194.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.57% from the stock’s current price.

DOV has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Oppenheimer raised Dover from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Dover in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

Shares of NYSE DOV traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $178.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,933. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.13. Dover has a one year low of $115.88 and a one year high of $184.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 29.67%. Dover’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dover will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $3,335,093.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $280,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Dover by 32.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,692,000 after buying an additional 40,841 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Dover by 23.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Dover by 12.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Dover in the second quarter worth about $373,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dover by 21.2% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

