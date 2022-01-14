Morgan Stanley Increases Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Price Target to $25.00

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Latham Group in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on Latham Group from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Latham Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Latham Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Latham Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.11.

Get Latham Group alerts:

SWIM traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.44. The stock had a trading volume of 12,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,520. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.22. Latham Group has a 52 week low of $12.69 and a 52 week high of $34.73.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $161.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.50 million. On average, analysts predict that Latham Group will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWIM. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Latham Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Latham Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Latham Group by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Latham Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Latham Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

About Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

Featured Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.