Morgan Stanley Increases Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target to $177.00

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $172.00 to $177.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TRV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.60.

TRV traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $162.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,879. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Travelers Companies has a 12 month low of $135.87 and a 12 month high of $168.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.77.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Travelers Companies will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total value of $960,019.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $2,379,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,570 shares of company stock valued at $4,289,845. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,650,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,241,333,000 after buying an additional 123,737 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,473,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,112,166,000 after buying an additional 141,444 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,646,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,641,874,000 after buying an additional 242,981 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,165,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $633,138,000 after acquiring an additional 109,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,147,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $628,887,000 after acquiring an additional 61,774 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

