Morgan Stanley Increases Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target to $177.00

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $172.00 to $177.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.98% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TRV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.60.
TRV traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $162.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,879. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Travelers Companies has a 12 month low of $135.87 and a 12 month high of $168.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.77.
In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total value of $960,019.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $2,379,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,570 shares of company stock valued at $4,289,845. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,650,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,241,333,000 after buying an additional 123,737 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,473,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,112,166,000 after buying an additional 141,444 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,646,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,641,874,000 after buying an additional 242,981 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,165,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $633,138,000 after acquiring an additional 109,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,147,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $628,887,000 after acquiring an additional 61,774 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Travelers Companies Company Profile
The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.
