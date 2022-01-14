Morgan Stanley Lowers Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Price Target to $207.00

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $209.00 to $207.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.55% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Hubbell in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Hubbell in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Shares of HUBB stock traded down $3.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $196.12. 2,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,409. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23. Hubbell has a 12-month low of $149.07 and a 12-month high of $212.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hubbell will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Hubbell by 12.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 12,940.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

About Hubbell

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

Further Reading: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.