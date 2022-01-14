MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) Short Interest Update

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, a decrease of 84.2% from the December 15th total of 233,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOR opened at $8.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.00. MorphoSys has a 52 week low of $8.30 and a 52 week high of $30.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.22.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.37). MorphoSys had a negative net margin of 91.31% and a negative return on equity of 25.05%. The company had revenue of $48.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.84 million. On average, research analysts forecast that MorphoSys will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MOR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of MorphoSys to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup downgraded shares of MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MorphoSys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOR. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 23,165.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 773,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,896,000 after purchasing an additional 770,491 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $704,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 9,177 shares in the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

