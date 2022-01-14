MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Shares Gap Down to $8.85

Shares of MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.85, but opened at $8.54. MorphoSys shares last traded at $8.52, with a volume of 900 shares trading hands.

MOR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup downgraded MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded MorphoSys from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.07.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $48.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.84 million. MorphoSys had a negative net margin of 91.31% and a negative return on equity of 25.05%. On average, research analysts anticipate that MorphoSys AG will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in MorphoSys by 993.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 7,303 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in MorphoSys by 713.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 10,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the second quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

