MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Stock Price Up 5.6%

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) traded up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $50.37 and last traded at $50.37. 22,190 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,008,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.72.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MP shares. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MP Materials from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.56.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.49 and a beta of 3.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 17.74 and a quick ratio of 17.26.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. MP Materials had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 40.06%. The firm had revenue of $99.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MP Materials news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 343,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.24, for a total value of $16,222,216.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 201,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $8,526,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in MP Materials by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 136,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after buying an additional 16,273 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,589,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,294,000 after purchasing an additional 969,776 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,596,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,045,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,554,000 after purchasing an additional 198,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 17,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MP Materials (NYSE:MP)

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

