MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF) Short Interest Update

MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.3% from the December 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of MPZZF remained flat at $$2.99 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.61. MPC Container Ships ASA has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $3.40.

Separately, DNB Markets raised MPC Container Ships ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

MPC Container Ships ASA engages in the investment in and operation of shipping assets. It owns and operates container shops and feeder vessels that chartered out to liner shipping companies and regional carriers. The company was founded on January 9, 2017 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

