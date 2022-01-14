Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Price Target Increased to $46.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $39.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

COOP has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Mr. Cooper Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.83.

NASDAQ:COOP opened at $43.87 on Monday. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12-month low of $26.93 and a 12-month high of $45.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.89.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.32 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 29.79% and a net margin of 39.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $440,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,253,000. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COOP. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 17.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 178.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 6,842 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 59.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

