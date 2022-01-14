M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $3.14 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for M&T Bank in a report released on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.14 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.92. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.79 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $3.79 EPS.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 30.39%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MTB. UBS Group started coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, M&T Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.97.

NYSE:MTB opened at $183.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.19 and a 200-day moving average of $147.83. M&T Bank has a 1 year low of $128.46 and a 1 year high of $184.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in M&T Bank by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,172,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,059,381,000 after acquiring an additional 63,509 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,331,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,501,332,000 after purchasing an additional 176,927 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,219,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,078,210,000 after acquiring an additional 648,872 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,709,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,313,000 after acquiring an additional 472,226 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,741,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,080,000 after purchasing an additional 181,715 shares during the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total transaction of $633,764.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total transaction of $122,245.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

